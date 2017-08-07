Hits Branded Records‘ afro-pop artiste Da Giant returns with this groovy song dubbed ‘Mamacita’ featuring versatile music producer Young Jonn – self-styled ‘the wicked producer’. The track was produced by Young Jonn himself while the video was shot by Sir Mobzy. Listen and Download below: Download Watch the video below: The post New Music + Video: Da Giant feat. Young Jonn – Mamacita appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added October 28, 2017

