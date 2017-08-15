Ciro Entertaiment’s fast rising afro-pop act, Dele Azeez James popularly known as DZ is out with the visuals to his hit, mid-tempo single titled “Mama Mi“. With this video, DZ paints the picture of an all-loving mother who stops at nothing to give her child the best while still retaining her ever glowing beauty. The video which […] The post New Music + Video: DZ – Mama Mi appeared first on BellaNaija.

September 27, 2017

