New Music + Video: DZ – Mama Mi

Ciro Entertaiment’s fast rising afro-pop act, Dele Azeez James popularly known as DZ is out with the visuals to his hit, mid-tempo single titled “Mama Mi“.  With this video, DZ paints the picture of an all-loving mother who stops at nothing to give her child the best while still retaining her ever glowing beauty. The video which […] The post New Music + Video: DZ – Mama Mi appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added September 27, 2017
