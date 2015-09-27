Afro-dancehall artist King Perry is here again with an eighties inspired tune coupled with amazing visuals titled ‘Walakolombo‘ The Ruffikonz directed video is a fusion of old school and relatable new school culture and romance. “Walakolombo” was produced by Siktunez, Guitar played by Fiokee, mixed and mastered by Africa’s leading sound engineer Swaps. Listen and […] The post New Music + Video: King Perry – Walakolombo appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 19, 2017

from Bella Naija

