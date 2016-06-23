17

New Music + Video: Mike & De-Glorious – Come Down

Mike & De-Glorious return with the most anticipated uplifting track titled “Come Down” after the successful released of Frizzle N Bizzle Films directed anointed and impactful video titled “Imela” which features other top Gospel singers like Micah Stampley (USA), Tim Godfrey and IBK. The song was produced by talented SMJ. Listen and Download below: Download […] The post New Music + Video: Mike & De-Glorious – Come Down appeared first on BellaNaija.
