New Pro-Chancellor raises hope on LAUTECH early reopening

Femi Makinde, Osogbo The new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Prof. Oladapo Afolabi, has said the university will reopen for normal activities in some days’ time. Afolabi, who said this at a press conference he addressed  in Osogbo on Monday alongside other new members of the Governing […]
Added August 21, 2017
from The Punch News

