3

views
Unfave

New Sound, New Stlye; Afro-Rumba music genre pioneered in Nigeria by Eghe Nimose  (Written by StarCloud Records) 

Added November 08, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. New Look, New Sound, New Label… Singer Immaculate is now Immaculate Dache
    added August 17, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. New Zealand PM rules out ransom for citizen abducted in Nigeria
    added June 23, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Seyi Shay speaks up on piracy in Nigeria - Featured in the New York times
    added June 21, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. D’Tac officially signs on T-records
    added December 08, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Emma Nyra talks New Music, Being Back in Nigeria after a Year & More | Watch
    added March 03, 2016 from Bella Naija