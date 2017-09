Bring in the love! Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz unveils this fresh new video titled “Hallelujah” featuring Morgan Heritage. The audio was produced by Lizer Classic while the video was shot by Mr Moe Musa. Hit Play below: The post New Video: Diamond Platnumz feat. Morgan Heritage – Hallelujah appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added September 29, 2017

