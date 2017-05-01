7

views
Unfave

New Video: Kida Kudz – Ride Or Die

Kida Kudz has built a solid reputation and profile as an Afro UK artist that is on a precipitous rise. Having built a strong foundation in both the UK and Africa through his video releases of tracks such as ‘Roll Up’ featuring AbraCadabra and the well received ‘Issa Vibe’, he resurfaces with a brand new release titled “Ride or Die”. The video is packed with […] The post New Video: Kida Kudz – Ride Or Die appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 16, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. New Video: Kida Kudz feat. Sona – Issa Vibe (Remix)
    added July 18, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. New Video: Kida Kudz – Issa Vibe
    added May 01, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. Sylvia is Peter’s Ride or Die Chick!
    added July 13, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. “God is my ride or die” – RMD shares Success Story on 56th Birthday
    added July 06, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. New Video: Olamide – Love No Go Die
    added August 08, 2017 from Bella Naija