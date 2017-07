Sceneone TV drops another music video from their drama series “Industreet“. The song titled “Ukwu Bender” was performed by Nanya who plays the role of TT in the series. The track was produced by Puffy Tee while the video was directed by JJC Skillz. Hit Play below! The post New Video: Nanya – Ukwu Bender (Industreet Soundtrack) appeared first on BellaNaija.

July 10, 2017

