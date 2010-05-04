11

views
Unfave

New Video: Pryce Williams – Something You Want

Multi-Talented singer and songwriter, Pryce Williams has finally released the visuals to his groovy hit single – “Something You Want“. ‘Something You Want‘ was released in December, 2017 and Pryce Williams, as usual, displayed his musical genius and versatility on the song, coming through with sleek lyrics and artistic word play on the world-class production […] The post New Video: Pryce Williams – Something You Want appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added May 15, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. New Music: Pryce Williams – Something You Want
    added October 06, 2016 from Bella Naija
  2. New Video: Mo’Cheddah – If You Want Me
    added May 04, 2010 from Bella Naija
  3. New Video + Audio: Bonkwe - Na You I go Marry (Dir. Cardoso Imagery)
    added May 27, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. New Video: Sean Tizzle – Thank You
    added January 02, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. New Video: JJC – Somebody Loves You
    added June 30, 2015 from Bella Naija