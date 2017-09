Tinny Entertainment (Tinny Mafia) presents the visuals for its latest single “Komije” featuring its flagship act Ycee. The song was produced by Adey. The video was shot by SM Productions and features a cameo appearance from comedian Oluwakaponeski (Mama Tobi). Hit Play below! The post New Video: Tinny Mafia feat. Ycee – Komije appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added September 18, 2017

