New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Alexx Ekubo – Marry Me

Yemi Alade continues to promote her sophomore album “Mama Africa” as she has released the visuals for the eighth single off the LP, which is Latin flavoured “Marry Me”, produced by Selebobo. For the video she teams up with Paul Gambit and stars Nollywood’s heartthrob Alexx Ekubo. Yemi Alade delivers a memorable performance; reigniting the convincing passion and chemistry she shared visual’s […]

Added February 28, 2017

