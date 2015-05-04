10

views
Unfave

New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Alexx Ekubo – Marry Me

Yemi Alade continues to promote her sophomore album “Mama Africa” as she has released the visuals for the eighth single off the LP, which is Latin flavoured “Marry Me”, produced by Selebobo. For the video she teams up with Paul Gambit and stars Nollywood’s heartthrob Alexx Ekubo. Yemi Alade delivers a memorable performance; reigniting the convincing passion and chemistry she shared visual’s […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added February 28, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Alexx Ekubo – Marry Me
    added February 28, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Sauti Sol – Africa
    added July 05, 2016 from Bella Naija
  3. New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Mugeez (R2Bees) – Pose
    added July 09, 2015 from Bella Naija
  4. New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Marvin – Kissing (French Remix)
    added May 04, 2015 from Bella Naija
  5. New Video: Yemi Alade feat. Selebobo – Na Gode
    added July 10, 2015 from Bella Naija