New Zealand election stalemate leaves maverick Peters as kingmaker

New Zealand’s cliffhanger election ended in a stalemate Saturday, leaving maverick populist Winston Peters of the New Zealand First party to decide whether conservative Prime Minister Bill English or his youthful challenger Jacinda Ardern forms government. English delivered an unexpectedly strong performance to claim 46 percent of the vote, while the much-hyped “Jacinda-mania” surrounding Ardern fell […]

Added September 23, 2017

from The Punch News

