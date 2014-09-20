8

views
Unfave

New Zealand election stalemate leaves maverick Peters as kingmaker

New Zealand’s cliffhanger election ended in a stalemate Saturday, leaving maverick populist Winston Peters of the New Zealand First party to decide whether conservative Prime Minister Bill English or his youthful challenger Jacinda Ardern forms government. English delivered an unexpectedly strong performance to claim 46 percent of the vote, while the much-hyped “Jacinda-mania” surrounding Ardern fell […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 23, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Polls close in New Zealand election
    added September 20, 2014 from The Punch News
  2. Incredible: River Whanganui in New Zealand has just been granted the same legal status as a human
    added March 16, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Bill English sworn in as New Zealand PM after Key exit
    added December 12, 2016 from Guardian News
  4. Commonwealth appoints GEJ to mediate in Zanzibar election stalemate
    added November 09, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. New Zealand’s National Party wins re-election
    added September 20, 2014 from The Punch News