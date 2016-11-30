11

views
Unfave

Newspaper goofed on Buhari’s appointees’ report – Presidency

The Presidency has described as ‘divisive, mischievous and misleading’ a newspaper article, titled, “81 of Buhari’s 100 appointees are Northerners’’. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said the article by BusinessDay was meant to portray the Buhari administration in bad light. Adesina stated that the article was either an […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 04, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Newspaper goofed on Buhari’s appointees’ report – Presidency
    added November 04, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Zahra Buhari’s wedding reportedly postponed
    added November 30, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Insubordination by Buhari’s appointees One too many
    added October 13, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Of Buhari’s trip, acting President and other matters
    added January 27, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Markafi’s claim on Buhari’s rumoured death silly – Mohammed
    added January 25, 2017 from The Punch News