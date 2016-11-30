Newspaper goofed on Buhari’s appointees’ report – Presidency

The Presidency has described as ‘divisive, mischievous and misleading’ a newspaper article, titled, “81 of Buhari’s 100 appointees are Northerners’’. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said the article by BusinessDay was meant to portray the Buhari administration in bad light. Adesina stated that the article was either an […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 04, 2017

from The Punch News

