Brazil’s Neymar arrived in Paris on Friday following his world record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, airport officials told AFP. The superstar forward, who moved for 222 million euros ($264m), arrived at Le Bourget airport and was seen leaving a private jet and getting into a car which joined a motorcade heading towards the […]

Added August 04, 2017

