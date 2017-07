The much-touted transfer of Barcelona’s Brazillian forward, Neymar, to Paris Saint-Germain will cost the Ligue 1 side £352m, reports have said. According to Bleachers Report, the figure includes £196m release clause and £156m in wages over six years. Though both clubs have been quiet over the potential move, PSG President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, on Monday reportedly […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 31, 2017

from The Punch News