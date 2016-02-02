NFPAWA Calls for Entry in Risk Management Writing Competition

Omolabake Fasogbon A group, NFPAWA, has called for entries from safety experts across Africa as it launched the maiden edition of its writing tournament. The annual competition is part of the group’s initiative at developing capacity in security, fire and safety risk management, with practising and aspiring risk management practitioners & emergency services professionals, security […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added February 11, 2017

from This Day News

