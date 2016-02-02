24

views
Unfave

NFPAWA Calls for Entry in Risk Management Writing Competition

Omolabake Fasogbon A group, NFPAWA, has called for entries from safety experts across Africa as it launched the maiden edition of its writing tournament. The annual competition is part of the group’s initiative at developing capacity in security, fire and safety risk management, with practising and aspiring risk management practitioners & emergency services professionals, security […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added February 11, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. NFPAWA Calls for Entry in Risk Management Writing Competition
    added February 11, 2017 from This Day News
  2. Firm calls for entries from undergraduates
    added January 30, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. RIMSON to Institute Awards for Best Graduating Students in Risk Management
    added May 22, 2016 from This Day News
  4. Corporate Communications Pitch Competition; Call for entries
    added February 02, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Stakeholders call for investment in assets maintenance
    added December 11, 2016 from The Punch News