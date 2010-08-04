13

views
Unfave

NGO harps on Migration Crisis, Offers Scholarship to Victims of Conflicts in Nigeria

As former DCGI unveils handbook on karate Senator Iroegbu in Abuja The Conflict Resolution and Migration awareness Initiative (CRAMAI) has enshrined at the core of objectives, tackling of migration crises and the award of scholarships to victims of conflicts across the country, especially those effected in the Boko Haram terrorists ravaged areas of the Northeast […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added November 05, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. MTN and Partners Provide Support to Victims of Flooding in Benue
    added September 20, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. FG offers scholarships to Falconets
    added August 04, 2010 from The Punch News
  3. Foundation offers scholarship to internally-displaced pupils
    added May 28, 2015 from The Punch News
  4. Kate Henshaw Speaks With ELLE SA On Gender Challenges She Faced As A Politician, What It Means To Be A Female In Nigeria & More
    added July 30, 2015 from Woman.ng
  5. Bill Gates Foundation to boost rice production in Nigeria
    added September 13, 2016 from The Punch News