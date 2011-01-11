login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Nice to see Africa BASED players make decent living
EXPATS OF THE LAWS OF THE GAME
Ganduje tasks Tinubu on national unity
Oliseh “Proud” After Fortuna Sittard Draw Vs Besiktas
2018 CHAN Qualifiers: Nigeria’s Possible Foes; Togo, Benin Draw In 1st Leg FIrst Round Match
Trending Nigerian News
AMAA 2017: Osuofia bags Lifetime Achievement Award
Landmark University’s best accounting graduating- student, Ezekiel, attributes feat to father
Environmental degradation: Ambode reads riot act to residents, private developers against tree felling
Truck crashes: FRSC arrests, prosecutes drivers for moving unlatched containers on highways
NNPC produces five million litres of kerosene daily
11
views
Nice to see Africa BASED players make decent living
Added July 16, 2017
from Cybereagles
Related Nigerian News
Nice to see Africa BASED players make decent living
added July 16, 2017 from
Cybereagles
Ibe no threat to home-based players – Odegbami
added March 05, 2015 from
The Punch News
Siasia Urges Keshi Not To Discard Foreign Based Players
added April 19, 2012 from
Complete Sports
Obuh To Invite Foreign Based Players
added January 11, 2011 from
Complete Sports
Ekpo Clamours For Inclusion of Home-Based Players For Algeria Clash
added October 28, 2016 from
Complete Sports
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us