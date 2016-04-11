Nicki Minaj offers to pay off student loans, college fees and buy books for her fans
American rapper, Nicki Minaj just made a number of her fans, who are
students, extremely happy by offering them financial aid that doesn't
have to be paid back. They have been asking her for help and she finally
decided to respond in a big way.
Not only will she be paying off some
of their student loans, but also pay for college tuition, summer and
online classes, buy professional cameras
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added May 07, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog