28

views
Unfave

Niger Delta Avengers to Launch “Operation Walls of Jericho” and “Hurricane Joshua”

Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), the militant group that had claimed responsibility for many sabotage attacks in Niger Delta last year, said that it has asked its fighters to prepare to fight the “enemy” as  it claimed Nigerian authorities were not ready for dialogue. The Avengers declared a ceasefire last year after staging major attacks on […]
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added January 07, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Niger Delta Avengers to Launch “Operation Walls of Jericho” and “Hurricane Joshua”
    added January 07, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. ACF asks Niger Delta Avengers to lay down arms
    added July 05, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Tompolo appeals to Niger Delta Avengers to stop attacking pipelines, insist he has no link with them
    added June 11, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Video: Bakassi Militants appeal to Niger Delta Avengers to stop blowing up oil pipelines
    added June 10, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. The Niger Delta Avengers By Reuben Abati
    added May 21, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog