Niger Delta minister meets Buhari, begs Avengers for patience

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Usani, on Monday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari. The meeting held at the Presidential Villa was meant to brief the President on the ongoing efforts to reposition the oil-rich region. In an interview with State House correspondents after the meeting, the minister […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 06, 2017
from The Punch News

