By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt Youths in the Niger Delta region have threatened to take legal action against Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, over the location of his proposed refinery in Lagos instead of the region. The youths, under the aegis of Niger Delta Youths Leaders Administrative Council (NDYLAC), said the location of the […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 03, 2017

from This Day News