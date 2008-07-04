login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
FG not ready to give Kanu fair trial — IPOB
Senate declares customs’ CG Ali unfit for public office
Unrealistic targets encouraging book padding, says Adegboyega
Recapitalisation spurs mergers, acquisitions in insurance sector
Mother's Day Contest for the Nigerian Diaspora Hosted on the Facebook Community Page of TelephoneNigeria.com
Trending Nigerian News
Sterling Bank partners NEPC to drive agricultural exports
Harnessing Nigeria’s untapped enormous energy from waste potential
Niger govt to resuscitate cottage industries
Zimbabwe opposition demand 2017 election be conducted by UN, AU
Promotion: Lagos replaces exam with training
24
views
Niger govt to resuscitate cottage industries
Added March 22, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
Related Nigerian News
FG vows to resuscitate textile industries
added February 20, 2010 from
Vanguard News
FG to establish cottage industries in 774 LGAs
added January 28, 2012 from
Nigerian Compass
Lagos motor fair to promote cottage industries
added March 11, 2017 from
The Punch News
Italian govt to establish cottage industries in Nigeria - The Tide
added July 04, 2008 from
Google Nigerian News
Stakeholder urges govt. to establish Oil Palm Industrial Parks
added January 17, 2017 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us