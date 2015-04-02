login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Borno celebrates first rainfall in 2017
78,378 pupils sit for 2017 entrance exam into Unity Schools, says Minister
JAMB: Mock-UTME hitches in Damaturu,Yola; hitch-free in Bauchi, Gombe, Dutse
Coutinho, Firmino rescue Liverpool
Soldier, engineer arrested for kidnapping
Trending Nigerian News
1060 Nigerians Deported in 2 Months - AllAfrica.com
Episode 4 of “MTV Shuga: Down South” is Here! Watch “Love Hurts” on BN TV
Robber arrested trying to strangle motorist on Lekki-Epe Expressway
Nigerian doctor arrested in US for sexually assaulting patients
Sokoto’s N3.5bn dairy and meat firm ready this year
23
views
1060 Nigerians Deported in 2 Months - AllAfrica.com
Added April 08, 2017
from Google Nigerian News
Related Nigerian News
1060 Nigerians Deported in 2 Months - AllAfrica.com
added April 08, 2017 from
Google Nigerian News
South Africa issues 6,000 Nigerians visas in 2 months
added September 28, 2016 from
The Punch News
Buhari vows to crush Boko Haram in 2 months when he gets into office
added April 02, 2015 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Nigeria imports $660m wheat in nine months
added November 10, 2016 from
The Punch News
50 Nigerians deported in 6 weeks, as UK donates centre to NIS
added July 13, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us