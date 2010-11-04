Nigeria 3rd on Global Child Malnutrition

The federal government has expressed concern over the rate of malnourishment among children, saying about 2.5 million children under five years were currently affected by severe malnutrition. This figure places Nigeria as the country with the third largest number of chronically undernourished children globally. Minister of State , Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Hajiya […]

