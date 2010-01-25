Nigeria @ 57: No parade inside Aso Rock as Buhari heads for Maiduguri

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The usual Presidential Change of Guard Parade the Federal Government has been organising since 2011 to mark the nation’s independence anniversary did not hold on Sunday. The parade featuring soldiers attached to the Brigade of Guards normally holds at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has left […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 01, 2017

from The Punch News

