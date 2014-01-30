14

views
Unfave

A Governance Question or Structural Defect, Leaders Weigh In

By Tobi, Soniyi, Ejiofor Oyeyipo Sola James, Shola Oyeyipo in Lagos and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja     The clamour for the restructuring of the country deepened yesterday when a panel of professionals and leaders of thought cutting across the Northern and Southern parts of the country participated in a lively debate organised by the THISDAY Newspaper Group on the […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 16, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. A Governance Question or Structural Defect, Leaders Weigh In
    added July 16, 2017 from This Day News
  2. UPDATE 1-Former Niger Delta militants call on Nigeria to pay stipends or face protests
    added March 23, 2017 from Reuters Nigeria
  3. Former Niger Delta militants call on Nigeria to pay stipends or face protests
    added March 23, 2017 from Reuters Nigeria
  4. ‘Investing a lot of money into making quality movies in Nigeria is hopeless. I’m scared I may not be able to repay the bank loan I took to shoot my new movie' Kunle Afolayan
    added October 27, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. A Country With Too Many Morons By Tony Ishiekwene
    added January 30, 2014 from Sahara Reporters