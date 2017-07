Plans selling directly to large consumers Invests N60bn on phased injection of 20m cylinders to homes Chineme Okafor in Abuja The federal government has adopted a new approach in its investment in new joint venture Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects in the country, wherein, it would retain ownership of its shares of the volume of […]

July 09, 2017

