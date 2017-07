Nigeria saturday assumed the Chairmanship of the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The PSC is the standing organ of the AU for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts. It is a key element of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA), which is the umbrella term […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 01, 2017

from This Day News