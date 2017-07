By James Emejo in Abuja The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, yesterday rebuked those calling for the disintegration of the country, stating that they lacked the understanding of God’s plan for the nation. He said: “Those who think Nigeria is a mistake, it may be because they don’t know the purpose. […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 16, 2017

from This Day News