login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Suspected cultists attack Edo police station, free detainees
Olorisupagirl’s Typical Day
Herdsman beheaded in Ekiti by suspected ritualists
Nigerians can compete with western world –Jaffy
8 signs your relationship is heading for the rocks
Trending Nigerian News
Revealed: How Nigerian big boys and girls are secretly making money in this economy
US pledges N36.5m grant for Nigeria cultural heritage preservation - Vanguard
Nigeria electricity companies release 3123 MW Friday - Premium Times
W. Africa Crude-ENI lifts Brass force majeure, Nigerian trades on spot market
Nigeria's vice president visits restive Delta oil hub for peace talks
13
views
Nigeria electricity companies release 3123 MW Friday - Premium Times
Added February 10, 2017
from Google Nigerian News
Related Nigerian News
Nigeria electricity companies release 3123 MW Friday - Premium Times
added February 10, 2017 from
Google Nigerian News
Nigeria Bottling Company Limited Contributes to the Development of Primary School Education through the “Back to Schoool” Programme
added October 24, 2016 from
Bella Naija
Police Raid Premium Times’ Office, Arrest Publisher & Journalist after it Refused to Retract News Stories About the Army
added January 19, 2017 from
Bella Naija
Nigeria Insecurity: Angry Presidency Bombs Governor Nyako - PREMIUM TIMES
added April 20, 2014 from
Sahara Reporters
Nigeria’s Female Electric Bassist Releases Christmas Skit
added December 11, 2015 from
Woman.ng
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us