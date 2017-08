The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, on Sunday said the jubilation that followed the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari was an indication that the country had no alternative to him now. The Chairman, South-West Chapter of the union, Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that Nigerians were […]

Added August 20, 2017

