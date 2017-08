‘Femi Asu Oil and gas companies operating in the country flared a total of 108.91 billion standard cubic feet of natural gas in the first five months of the year, causing the country an estimated loss of N95.8bn. The latest data obtained from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Friday showed that 24.77 billion scf […]

August 25, 2017

