On Thursday, July 6th, 2017, the Lagos Jazz Series Quintet will jet out of the country for Sal, Cape Verde to perform at this year’s Cape Verde JazzSal, which opens on Saturday, July 8th, 2017. Sal is one of the ten Islands that make up Cape Verde. The trip to JazzSal ignites a musical exchange […] The post Nigeria meets Cape Verde! Lagos Jazz Series Quintet set to perform at Jazzsal Live Concert | Opens Saturday, July 8th appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added July 06, 2017

