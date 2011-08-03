13

Nigeria, Other African Nations Owe Airlines N366bn, Says IATA

Chinedu Eze with agency report The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said the total amount of revenues owed to international carriers by some African countries have risen to N366 billion ($1.2 billion). This was disclosed by IATA’s Vice President for Africa, Raphale Kuuchi at the on-going aviation conference in Kigali, the Rwandan capital. According to […]
