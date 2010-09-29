16

views
Unfave

Nigeria regains position as Africa's largest oil exporter - Premium Times

Added June 15, 2017
from Google Nigerian News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Nigeria regains position as Africa's largest oil exporter - Premium Times
    added June 15, 2017 from Google Nigerian News
  2. Nigeria’ll return as Africa’s largest economy, says IMF
    added October 19, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Nigeria bolsters status as Africa's top oil producer
    added September 29, 2010 from 234Next
  4. Nigeria's crude oil exports to rise in May - loading plans
    added March 28, 2017 from Reuters Nigeria
  5. ‘Nigeria’ll bounce back as Africa’s largest economy’
    added August 19, 2016 from The Punch News