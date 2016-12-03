10

Nigeria’s Chioma Ukonu bags Second Place at the 2017 #ChivasVenture!

Yay! Recycle Point‘s Chioma Ukonu has just been announced as the first runner-up at the 2017 Chivas Finale and has been rewarded with $ 200, 000. Through Recycle Point she is enabling individuals, particularly from low-income households, to create value from their everyday waste. And the runner up with 250k is our very own @chiomsyukonu of […] The post Nigeria’s Chioma Ukonu bags Second Place at the 2017 #ChivasVenture! appeared first on BellaNaija.
