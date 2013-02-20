Related Nigerian News
- Nigeria’s economy requires radical surgery, not tweaks, says Obi
added January 23, 2017 from Businessday Nigeria
- Nigeria’s economy will witness upturn in 2017 says Lawmaker
added December 24, 2016 from The Punch News
- Before Buhari's administration, Nigeria’s economy had been diagnosed HIV positive, says— Ohakim
added October 17, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- ‘Only industrialisation, not oil, can transform Nigeria’s economy’
added June 07, 2013 from Vanguard News
- Nigeria needs radical change, not slogans, says Oshiomhole
added February 20, 2013 from Guardian News