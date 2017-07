Obinna Chima The aggregate foreign exchange (forex) inflow into the Nigerian economy in the first quarter of 2017 has been estimated at US$15 billion. This, however, represented a decline of 9.2 per cent below the level in the fourth quarter of 2016, but showed an increase of 1.4 per cent over the level at the […]

Added July 19, 2017

