While the United States of America will spend about $7 million per prisoner in Guantanamo Bay in 2017, Nigeria will spend N1,688 on the health of each citizen in the year. An unrealistic figure it hoped would magically tackle the numerous health issues in the country. Martins Ifijeh reports Ever wondered why Nigeria is yet […]

Added February 08, 2017

from This Day News