Destined for war?
Eagles off to Uyo, cancel Abuja camp
Economy and changing habits of women
Morgan Stanley raises Nigeria’s weighting, standalone decision still ahead
Govt generates N611 bn from Onne Free Zone in six years – Umana
Jonathan Condoles with Obiano, Obanikoro
Beyond restructuring or secession: My fear for Nigeria
Our policies will encourage local manufacturers – FG
Internet fraud/online scam
Nigeria must spend N31tn annually on infrastructure – Experts
Nigeria’s oil production declines to 1,388mbd in 1Q 2017
Added June 06, 2017
from Vanguard News
Nigeria’s Oil Output Rises to 1.6mbpd, Barkindo Appointed OPEC Secretary-General
added June 02, 2016 from
This Day News
Nigeria's oil production rises to about 1.7 mln bpd: minister (AFP via Yahoo! News)
added August 26, 2009 from
Yahoo Nigerian News
Nigeria’s oil production falls to 1.2 million barrels
added April 14, 2017 from
The Punch News
OPEC SECRETARY-GENERAL MOHAMMED BARKINDO SAYS HAS BEEN TOLD NIGERIA'S OIL PRODUCTION IS BEGINNING TO RISE AGAIN - SPEAKING AFTER MEETING WITH BUHARI AND OIL MINISTER KACHIKWU
added June 21, 2016 from
Reuters Nigeria
UPDATE 1-Nigeria's oil production running at 2 mln barrels a day -NNPC
added May 02, 2017 from
Reuters Nigeria
