11

views
Unfave

Nigeria’s oil production declines to 1,388mbd in 1Q 2017

Added June 06, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Nigeria’s Oil Output Rises to 1.6mbpd, Barkindo Appointed OPEC Secretary-General
    added June 02, 2016 from This Day News
  2. Nigeria's oil production rises to about 1.7 mln bpd: minister (AFP via Yahoo! News)
    added August 26, 2009 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  3. Nigeria’s oil production falls to 1.2 million barrels
    added April 14, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. OPEC SECRETARY-GENERAL MOHAMMED BARKINDO SAYS HAS BEEN TOLD NIGERIA'S OIL PRODUCTION IS BEGINNING TO RISE AGAIN - SPEAKING AFTER MEETING WITH BUHARI AND OIL MINISTER KACHIKWU
    added June 21, 2016 from Reuters Nigeria
  5. UPDATE 1-Nigeria's oil production running at 2 mln barrels a day -NNPC
    added May 02, 2017 from Reuters Nigeria