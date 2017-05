Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics has said that the country’s foreign and domestic debts stood at $11.41bn (N3.49tn) and N14.02tn as of December 2016. The bureau stated this in its states and federal debt stock data, which was released on Wednesday in Abuja. A breakdown of the country’s foreign debt, according to […]

