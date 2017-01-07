login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
New Music: May D – Rora
Nigeria’s yam export campaign and challenge of standardisation
Lagos Digital PR Summit! Adebola Williams, Folake Ani-Mumuney, Emeka Oparah & other Speakers for Lagos NIPR Social Media Training | October 18th & 19th
Cisi Eze: Feminism – the New F-Word
Kaduna State Govt. seeks Senate support to access $350m loan
Trending Nigerian News
Nigeria’ loses ‘largest economy’ tag based on I&E rate-Rencap
Kogi poly student kidnapped, abductors demand N10m
More trouble for Atiku, NPA to re-award INTELS contract
Protest as herdsmen kill over 25 in Plateau, Delta
Rural Electrification: Havenhill Synergy deploys solar mini-grid to Kigbe
14
views
Nigeria’s yam export campaign and challenge of standardisation
Added October 17, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria
Related Nigerian News
Nigeria’s yam export campaign and challenge of standardisation
added October 17, 2017 from
Businessday Nigeria
Growing electric vehicle adoption threatens Nigeria’s oil exports
added September 27, 2017 from
The Punch News
With Nigeria's president absent, deputy warns economy is "biggest challenge"
added May 29, 2017 from
Reuters Nigeria
Nigeria’s oil exports face fresh setbacks
added February 10, 2017 from
The Punch News
Nigeria’s oil exports face fresh disruption
added January 07, 2017 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us