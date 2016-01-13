17

views
Unfave

Nigeria seeks $5.2bn World Bank loan to boost electricity

Added May 10, 2017
from Businessday Nigeria

Related Nigerian News

  1. Nigeria seeks $5.2bn World Bank loan to boost electricity
    added May 10, 2017 from Businessday Nigeria
  2. Nigeria seeks $5.2b World Bank facility to boost electricity
    added May 09, 2017 from Vanguard News
  3. FG Seeks $400m World Bank Loan to Rebuild North East
    added January 10, 2017 from This Day News
  4. FG accesses $67m World Bank loan to develop Hadejia Dam
    added January 22, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. Nigeria approves $200 million World Bank loan for projects in Lagos
    added January 13, 2016 from Reuters Nigeria