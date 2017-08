The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, said on Wednesday that the volume of trade between Nigeria and Singapore reached N846bn from 2011 to 2015 while the absolute balance of trade was N222 billion in favour of Nigeria. She announced this in Abuja at the signing of an agreement on avoidance of double taxation with Singapore. […]

