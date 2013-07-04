13

views
Unfave

Nigeria spends N23bn on import of gas turbines

Added June 20, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Nigeria spends N23bn on import of gas turbines
    added June 20, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Nigeria Spends N793bn Annually on Importation of ICT Equipment
    added December 15, 2016 from This Day News
  3. CBN spends N23bn on local production of rice – Emefiele
    added November 01, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Nigeria spends N50bn on fish importation – RMRDC
    added July 04, 2013 from Vanguard News
  5. Nigeria to save $5bn on importation of railway equipment
    added January 31, 2017 from The Punch News