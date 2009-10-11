20

Nigeria to benefit from multi-million dollar grant for healthcare delivery in slums

The University of Warwick is to receive more than £5m ($7m) to find better ways of delivering healthcare to some of the world’s poorest people. The National Institute of Health Research’s Global Health Research Unit on Improving Health in Slums has awarded the University’s Warwick Medical School £5,686,767 which will be match-funded by the University with […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added July 17, 2017
from The Punch News

