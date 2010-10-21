3

Nigeria to Refinance Domestic Debts by External Borrowing

The federal government  has approved the refinancing of the country’s domestic debt through external borrowing. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who disclosed this allayed fears of increased borrowing, insisting that instead of borrowing Naira, “we are now borrowing dollars and at a cheaper rate.” The approval followed a proposal by the Debt Management Office […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 12, 2017
from This Day News

