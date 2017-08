Ozioma Ubabukoh Surfwella, a free Wi-Fi facility, will be made available in Nigerian universities, from this week, to give a boost to Stertiary education in the country. The Chief Marketing Officer, Surfwella, Olusola Bankole, said on Sunday that the firm would make available the free Wi-Fi in all university campuses in the country. Surfwella is […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 06, 2017

from The Punch News